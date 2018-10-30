Former Kent State standout says opioids turned NFL dream ‘into a nightmare’

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - What do you think a heroin addict looks like? If you were a fan of the Kent State Golden Flashes a few years back, chances are you wouldn’t have guessed standout defender Luke Wollet.
Wollet, from Poland, Ohio, which is south of Youngstown, says he fell in love with Kent when he visited. He felt it was a great college town.
By the time he was a sophomore, he was even named Student Athlete of the Week, and things were looking up. At one point, Wollet says, he was projected to be a third- or fourth-round draft pick in the National Football League.
He says he started using pain killers on a regular basis during that sophomore campaign.
Pain relievers became an external solution to an internal problem, he says, when he got hurt his senior year. He says depression set in as his path to the NFL grew cloudier.
Wollet says he was getting high on heroin when Senior Night at Kent rolled around. By the time a tryout with the New Orleans Saints came, he says his NFL dream had become a nightmare.
“It’s tough to play at the NFL level and be in a full-blown addiction,” he said.
Wollet sat down this week for the Rob Williams Anytime podcast. He says talking about his troubles with opioids has become a passion that grew from a place of great pain.
“It’s time for people to take their lives back,” he says.
You can hear his full conversation below:
