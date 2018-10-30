How to look up sex offenders in your neighborhood before Trick-or-Treating

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Before heading out with your little ones to Trick-or-Treat, you may want to look up and see if there are sex offenders living in your neighborhood.
Sex offenders, by law, must report to local authorities where they live. In turn, sheriffs departments provide interactive maps to show where offenders claim to live.
By plugging in your address, you not only find out where each offender lives, but their name, picture and the crime for which they were convicted.
Here are links to look up offenders in the Tri-State area:
