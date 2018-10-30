Inmate injured jail matron during escape from court

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Franklin County inmate who injured a jail matron during a brief escape from court is back behind bars, according to deputies.
Jennifer Lynn Broering, 42, was in court for her initial hearing on charges of maintaining a common nuisance and possession of marijuana.
Deputies said as Broering was being escorted back to the Security Center, she attempted to pull away from the jail’s matron. During the struggle, the matron was knocked down and sustained serious injuries.
Broering then fled on foot.
Several law Enforcement agencies set up a perimeter while a K9 from the Indiana State Police was deployed.
Broering was apprehended withing minutes in an abandoned wooden shed where she was hiding, authorities said.
The matron was driven to Margaret Mary Health Center in Brookville for treatment.
Deputies said Broering is now facing additional charges of aggravated battery, escape resulting in a bodily injury, battery on law enforcement and resisting law enforcement.
If convicted of the new charges, she could face up to 16 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.
