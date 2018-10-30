Israel holds municipal vote, Jerusalem chooses new mayor

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man stands at the headquarter of of municipal candidate Yossi Daitch during the municipal elections in Jerusalem, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Israelis are voting in for municipal elections across the country. In the closest watched race Tuesday, four candidates are hoping to become the next mayor of Jerusalem. Posters read in Hebrew; "Yossi Daitch, Jerusalemite at heart". (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) (Oded Balilty)