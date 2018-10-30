Keeping the community safe on Halloween; forcing sex offenders to spend time at the courthouse

Lebanon, OH (FOX19) - In Warren County, officials are doing everything they can to make sure registered sex offenders aren’t able to hand out candy on Halloween, but are instead at the Warren County courthouse.
For several years sex offenders in Warren County have been reporting to the courthouse on Halloween Day.
This year is no different. From 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. the group is expected to be off the streets and in the courthouse, receiving treatment.
“It’s going to be about 33 individuals, 20 of those are going to be individuals who are on parole," Warren County Common Pleas Court Director of Court Services Jan Egner said. "13 will be from our court. Regardless of what tier of offender they are, they have to report. Also if they are here, they are not tempted.”
Officers will be doing home checks to make sure everyone is safe. Then handing out candy of their own. If a sex offender isn’t at the courthouse, they’ve had permission.
“We get feedback and we also know that by having those individuals report here we are feeling more confident that our community is safer and that individuals who shouldn’t be out and about are going to be here and that they are receiving treatment at the same time," Egner said.
Since this program has started we’re told everyone has showed up. If they don’t, it could be a violation of their probation.
