Man who told dispatchers he’d be ‘next’ mass shooter sentenced, body camera video released

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati police have released body camera video of the arrest of a man who threatened to be the next mass shooter.
Twelve Cincinnati police officers responded to the house of a man who, in a profanity-laced 911 call, told dispatchers that cops better watch their backs. Timothy Franklin ended up in cuffs and later in front of a judge after he called police June 6, telling them: “I’m going to be the next one."
The 59-year-old told police he was upset over robocalls he kept getting and was mad at the fact they weren’t doing anything about the situation.
“You m----- f------ wonder why we got all these G-- d--- mass killings in this country,” Franklin said. “I’m getting ready to be the next one. If these m----- f-----, these 1-800 calls. They keep calling me 10 to 15 G-- d--- times a f------ day. I’m going to be the next one.”
Franklin is out on probation but was sentenced to 90 days for obstructing official business and 180 days for inducing panic after pleading no contest to those charges.
