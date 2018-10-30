Mild and dry ahead of heavy rain

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - After a mild and dry Tuesday, get ready for some big wet changes coming our way starting on Wednesday.
Look for sunny skies Tuesday with cloud cover on the increase this afternoon.
The high temperature will reach 68 degrees.
The low tonight will only fall to 55.
Rain will arrive Wednesday morning and increase through the day with heavy periods at time, making for a very wet Halloween.
Temperatures will remain mild but slip to 63.
A Flood Watch will be in effect Wednesday night through Friday morning for the entire Tri-State.
We could see more than 4 inches fall in areas.
That would bring the possibility of small stream flooding and high water.
The weekend looks cool but dry.
Daytime highs will be in the low-to-mid-50s with overnight lows in the 30s.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.