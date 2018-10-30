Mother reunited with son 31 years after his abduction

TORONTO (CBC News/CNN) – A Connecticut man is accused of kidnapping his infant son from Canada 31 years ago and bringing him to the U.S.
The son was found and now he’s back with his mother, who’s sharing the story of their emotional reunion.
"I grabbed him and I squeezed his head. I wanted to feel if he's real," Lyneth Mann-Lewis, the mother, told reporters Monday.
The last time Mann-Lewis saw her son Jermaine was when he was just 21 months old.
Now 33 years old, he’s been overwhelmed by the last few days, and is choosing to keep his privacy. He’s instead allowing his mother to speak for him.
With family by her side, including her husband, she spoke to the media for the first time Monday afternoon at the Toronto Police headquarters, thanking the many agencies that worked tirelessly to make the reunion come true.
Among them was the Missing Children Society of Canada. Amanda Pick, the organization’s CEO, said she’s never seen a case like Jermaine’s.
"A missing child, who has been safely located and reunited with their family 31 years after they went missing, again, is unprecedented," Pick said.
And mother and son didn’t skip a beat.
“He doesn’t want to eat meat, so I said, ‘Well, I didn’t know that. I picked up chicken. So, what are we going to do with the chicken?’ He said, 'You know what, Mommy? Cook the chicken, I’m going to eat the chicken!’” Mann-Lewis said.
But they both know reconnecting after so many years will have its struggles down the line.
"We all have the time to move forward, and that is also going to be a struggle, because Jermaine is still ... it's a hard life for him right now," Mann-Lewis said.
Pick added: "I think we all need to be aware that it takes time to heal, and in order to do that, this family needs the privacy and support."
Jermaine’s father, Allan Mann Jr., is still in the U.S. after being arrested in Connecticut, where the two were living under aliases.
He will face a charge of abduction once extradited back to Canada.
Meanwhile, Mann-Lewis said she wants her story to give hope to anyone still searching for a loved one.
"One should never give up, but be patient, be strong, and believe that all things are possible," she said.
Copyright 2018 CBC News via CNN. All rights reserved.