Ohio Police: Checking your kids’ candy for drugs, harmful objects has to be done the old fashioned way

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -This past weekend in Galion, Ohio a 5-year-old went into seizures and tested positive for meth, after possibly coming into contact with it from plastic Dracula teeth.
In the drug enforcement world, several first responders have merely come into contact with Fentanyl on their skin and needed treatment for overdosing.
“UH (University Hospital) Rainbow’s Emergency Department has not seen or heard of any cases like this involving children in our area, but theoretically a child could get quick sick even if exposed to very small amounts of Fentanyl,” according to Dr. Leslie Dingeldein, with UH pediatric emergency medicine.
According to Cpt. Gerald Vogel with the Westlake Police Department there are no new devices or tools to help you check you’re children’s candy so you’ll have to do it the old fashioned way, by simply inspecting each piece.
“I always told my kids, don’t eat anything while you’re out there,” Vogel said.
We asked Vogel if there are some kind of swabs, or black/blue lights that could show if a candy wrapper had any kind of drug residue from someone’s hand, and there just isn’t. Not that would work in this case.
“We have cocaine swabs but now you’re contaminating the candy because there’s chemicals on the swab. I wouldn’t give that to my kids after swabbing it,” Vogel said.
UH doctors and Vogel all give the same advice for checking:
- Parents should throw out candy that is open, damaged, or appears tampered with or candy that is homemade or in a homemade wrapper.
- Make sure candy is age appropriate and doesn’t present a choking hazard
- Be aware of possible allergens in candy if a child has a known food allergy
- The biggest danger for on Trick or Treat night is a pedestrian being struck by a car. According to NHTSA data reported on the SafeKids.org more than twice as many children are killed in pedestrian/vehicle incidents on Halloween between 4P.M. and 10P.M. as compared to the same hours on other days throughout the year.
