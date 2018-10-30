Police: Crooks camped near home, victimized it repeatedly to support drug habit

LEBANON, OH (FOX19) - Lebanon police are currently investigating a burglary they have described as rare and unusual.
Police said they got a call about a possible burglary at a home on West Warren Street on Oct. 22. Officers went to the house and took a report.
Within 24 hours, police said they got another call about the same house -- the victim believed someone had broken in again in the middle of the day.
“It’s very odd how the circumstances happened," said Detective Sgt. Matt Weithofer with Lebanon police. “The officers arrived on scene and went in to check the house for safety and security of the victim and actually found people inside.”
Three of four suspects, police said, were found on site, and video footage shows the three of them being arrested right in front of the victim. The names of those who were arrested, per police, are Austin Jones, Rickie Tipton Jones and Venetta Herres.
“To have both victim and suspect on scene at the same time, mixing, is rare. We don’t see that very often," said Sgt. Weithofer.
Police believe that the trio, and possibly a fourth person who has not been named or charged yet, made the house their home, stealing things and doing drugs.
“They were living in tents in the woods, at least some of them, and were victimizing the house on a repeated basis," said Sgt. Weithofer. “They took all sorts of jewelry and also lawn equipment. It is all tied back to their drug use.”
Investigators said they have since found some of the stolen items and plan to return them to the rightful owner, although more things may still be missing.
“There’s a chance there’s more out there that we just don’t know about," said Sgt. Weithofer.
The three suspects that have been identified are facing charges ranging from aggravated burglary to drug abuse and receiving stolen property.
The victim’s family is still looking for a missing class ring. If you have any information, call Lebanon police.
