Police: Man’s kids helped duo rob Walmart of nearly $9,000 in layaway items

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Evendale police have arrested two people accused of stealing nearly $9,000 worth of layaway items from an area Walmart.
Police say Jayson Pedroza and Christina Beavan had Pedroza’s children in tow when they took the items from the Cunningham Drive store. Both children are not old enough to get a learner’s permit.
It happened just before midnight Oct. 17, but the surveillance video was only recently released. Pedroza and Beavan have been charged with burglary, theft, and contributing to juvenile unruliness.
Police said Pedroza and Beavan broke the lock to the gated door into the lawn and garden area allowing them to leave the store with the stolen goods. Store surveillance cameras show Pedroza and his young son in the lawn and garden area near the layaways.
A cabinet that holds numerous layaway items was allegedly broken into, authorities said. Court records say Beavan met Pedroza and his son at the door and they loaded a vehicle before taking off.
Police said they grabbed several laptops, tablets, and cameras. Court records indicate they’re worth about $8,995.
Both adults involved are currently in jail awaiting trial. It’s not clear at this point who has custody of the children and if they will face charges.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.