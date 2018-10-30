Pregnant Cleveland Browns fan wins Halloween with Bob Wylie costume

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - There will be plenty of creative and ingenious outfits on display this Halloween, but one Cleveland Browns fan may have already taken the prize for best costume.
A Reddit user shared a video of his pregnant wife dressed up as the Browns offensive line coach, Bob Wylie. The costume includes Wylie’s infamous belly twitch each time he says, “Set, hut!”
Wylie became a fan favorite after his antics went mainstream on the Browns' season of “Hard Knocks” on HBO.
Some of his memorable lines from the show’s season include “I’d rather watch a plant grown then stretch” and “You ever try to knock over an Arkansas hog?”
In fact, after the Browns fired Hue Jackson and Todd Haley on Monday, many on social media were calling for Wylie’s promotion to interim head coach in Cleveland.
