CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cloud cover will be on the increase Tuesday in advance of a developing system with plenty of moisture.
Unfortunately the first of the raindrops will arrive Wednesday morning and rainfall coverage will increase through the day. As of this writing Halloween Trick-or-Treating looks wet.
Thursday the rain will be heavy in much of the region around Cincinnati.
The combination of a cold front which is moving through the northern Rocky Mountains Monday morning and a strong surge of Pacific Ocean tropical moisture being transported to the Midwest by the subtropical jet stream will cause a strong surface low to develop to the southwest and bring several hours of heavy rain. The latest model estimates are that parts of the Tri-State could receive 4.5 inches of rain between Wednesday morning and Friday morning which is enough for small-stream flooding and some flash flooding.
Most of the rain is expected during the day Thursday.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.