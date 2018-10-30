Former Sycamore High School special ed. teacher indicted for having sex with a student

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Cincinnati-area teacher is accused of having sex with a student.
From May to August, former Sycamore High School special education teacher Jennifer Walsh, 26, had a sexual relationship with a female student, court records say.
Walsh is charged with two counts of sexual battery. A grand jury indicted Walsh Monday.
Montgomery police investigated a sexual battery complaint Oct. 18 after a Hamilton County Job and Family Service investigator reported the incident involving the teacher and 17-year-old female student.
Police say they seized Walsh’s computer, cell phone and personal documents as part of their search.
Sycamore High School says Walsh resigned Oct. 19 and they are cooperating with police in an email sent home to parents.
The police report says five witnesses came forward about the sexual battery, one of them a fellow teen.
Sycamore High School says they will not be commenting further at this time. It’s unknown whether the victim was a special education student.
