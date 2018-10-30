WATCH LIVE: Ohio Congressional debate between Steve Chabot and Aftab Pureval

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - One week before Election Day, Rep. Steve Chabot and his Democratic challenger Aftab Pureval will meet for a final debate Tuesday.
FOX19 NOW and our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer are hosting the debate between the candidates at 7 p.m. They are vying for Ohio’s 1st Congressional District.
The two will come face to face to discuss the issues such as the economy, healthcare, infrastructure, immigration and many more.
The debate will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, in the University of Cincinnati’s Patricia Corbett Theatre.
FOX19 NOW’s Tricia Macke will moderate the debate.
