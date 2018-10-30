4 years of CFP rankings show importance of a good start

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2016, file photo, Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens talks to the media in Eugene, Ore., after the firing NCAA college football head coach Mark Helfrich. There are a lot of new voices taking part in the College Football Playoffs selection process. Nearly half of the 13 committee members are serving for the first time. There are six new members taking part in the process to determine the first ranking for this season. It is the biggest turnover since the original group in 2013. The first 2018 ranking comes out Tuesday night, Oct. 30, 2018. “Every committee, every group, and every year in unique too, so even if you have the same members, it would be unique because it’s a different data set and a different year,” said Mullens, the fourth-year committee member and new chairman. (Chris Pietsch /The Register-Guard via AP, File) (AP)