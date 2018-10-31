Aftab Pureval announces resignation of campaign manager day before spending hearing

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Aftab Pureval announced the resignation of his campaign manager, Sarah Topy, and dismissal of other staff members on Wednesday, just one day before a hearing is scheduled on his campaign spending.
The Democrat is accused of illegally using money from his local Hamilton County Clerk of Courts campaign account to pay for polling used in his federal race against longtime Republican incumbent Steve Chabot.
Pureval released this statement on the campaign changes:
“Our campaign holds itself to the highest standards of professionalism and accountability. Yesterday I learned new information that led me to believe that members of my staff may not have lived up to that standard. We have dismissed those staff members. I do not want this issue to be a distraction in the final days, and therefore have accepted the resignation of my campaign manager.
While the actions of a few are inappropriate, I am proud of the campaign we’ve run and the issues we’re fighting for. As a whole, my team is filled with hard-working, dedicated staff and volunteers who are committed to our community and hold themselves to the highest standards. I am confident that in the final days our team is working hard, focusing on the issues that matter to the people of Ohio’s 1st Congressional District and we will win on Tuesday."
Pureval’s lawyers filed a flurry of motions last week asking the state’s top court and elections board to allow him to focus on the upcoming Nov. 6 general election and testify once it’s over.
On Monday, his team did an abrupt about-face and asked the Ohio Supreme Court to dismiss his request.
The hearing is expected to take place at 10 a.m. Thursday in Columbus. It likely will last throughout the day, ending about 4 p.m.
