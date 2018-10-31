Body cam footage captures CPD officer’s near-miss

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati police Officer Marcus Jackson was lucky to come away with minor injuries after responding to the scene of an early September accident.
Jackson was helping direct traffic around an already existing crash when one accident turned into two. Jackson was outside of his vehicle and speaking with a Metro Employee when a Lincoln MKZ came barreling into the Metro SUV and nearly missed the District 4 officer.
The Lincoln passed by Jackson’s car, which at the time had its lights activated and was parked just down the road from the crash site.
Jackson’s body-worn camera captured the entire incident at the intersection of Burnet Avenue and MLK Drive East. The man driving the Lincoln MKZ, Floyd Whaley, is believed to have suffered a medical issue. Whaley was later cited for assured clear distance. Both Whaley and the Metro Employee were transported to UC Medical for treatment after the accident.
Their conditions at this time are unknown.
A third car was involved in the crash and suffered damage to it’s front end. No one in that vehicle reported any injuries at the time of the crash.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.