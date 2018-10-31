Butler County family scammed out of thousands in sweepstakes scam

BUTLER COUNTY, OH (FOX19) - A Butler County woman faced the woman who stole thousands of dollars from her in a courtroom Wednesday morning.
Latoya Lee and her husband are accused of scamming families out of tens and possibly hundreds of thousands of dollars.
It happened over a two-year period.
“She really was in disbelief because she had entered enough sweepstakes that she really thought this was for real.” says the woman whose mother was scammed out of more than 50 thousand dollars.
Police say, Latoya Lee and her husband, Tahse, who now lives in Jamaica called their victims, telling them they won 27-million-dollars through “American Sweepstakes” which is a fake program. They then say they need to pay taxes on their prize before they receive it.
Another victim’s daughter says her father is an Air Force Veteran who was scammed by the Lee’s over an 8 year period. He says he lost six figures to the pair.
After the couple convinced their victims they won, they’d tell them to send cash, checks or wire money from the victim’s local Walmart to theirs in Riverdale, Georgia, police say.
Judge Gregory Howard didn’t hold back in court as he sentenced a tearful Lee to seven and a half years in jail.
A significant sentence in this case, according to officials who say the hard work of investigators in this case paid off.
Detectives are still working to extradite Lee’s husband from Jamaica. Detectives say they’re hopeful they get him.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.