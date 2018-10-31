Chain restaurant closes all four locations in Cincinnati area

BLUE ASH, OH (FOX19) - An area restaurant shutdown in the middle of the day Tuesday without any notice to its employees.
Andi Lariccia and Mady Carnes helped open Crazy Bowls & Wraps in Blue Ash two years ago. Tuesday afternoon they found out mid-shift that the store was closing when a locksmith came in.
“It was crazy -- I wasn’t expecting it,” said 20-year-old Carnes, who commutes to the restaurant from Indiana. “We built the store and now we’re tearing it down.”
FOX19 reached out to the restaurants corporate office in St. Louis and is waiting to hear back. Employees say they aren't sure why the stores are all closing but believe it wasn't "making enough money."
The restaurant had locations in Mason, Hyde Park, Blue Ash and Anderson Township.
