Cincinnati agents stop illegal shipment of 900 pounds of crabs

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized nearly 900 pounds of invasive Chinese mitten crabs on Oct. 16 at a local express consignment facility.
Officials said this seizure of crabs is the third interception in the past month.
The discovery came while specialists noticed anomalies in 16 different shipment x-rays, which were labeled as various types of clothing destined for New York.
In Asia, mitten crabs are considered a delicacy; however, their disastrous impact on other global habitats has earned them a place on the list of 100 of the World’s Worst Invasive Alien Species, a Customs and Border Protection press release said.
Nationwide, CBP agriculture specialists intercepted more than 352 pests and 4,638 quarantine materials in Fiscal Year 2017, officials said.
