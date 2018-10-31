Cincinnati Jewish community to deliver letters to Pittsburgh: Here’s how you can help

AMBERLEY VILLAGE, OH (FOX19) - Solidarity events are being held across the state in response to the deadly Saturday shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.
The Jewish Federation of Cincinnati held a vigil Sunday drawing in 1,200 people of all faiths from across the area. The CEO, Shep Englander, is also planning to deliver letters from our region to the Jewish community in Pittsburgh later this week.
During shabbat services Saturday morning a gunman opened fire killing 11 people and wounding six others at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. One of the victims was a 96-year-old Holocaust survivor.
"Having support, having people show up and who stand with you makes a tremendous difference and it's often all we can do," said Englander, who used to work at the Jewish Community Center in Pittsburgh.
Englander says following the shooting the Jewish Federation in Cincinnati saw an outpouring of support through visitors, e-mails and handwritten letters. For information on getting your letter to Pittsburgh, or how you can help in other ways, click here. The JCC is also helping raise money for Pittsburgh, you can held by clicking here.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.