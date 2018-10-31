Family of missing Middletown woman desperate for information on her disappearance

MIDDLETOWN, OH (FOX19) - Five women are still believed to be missing from Middletown and surrounding areas, and now another family of a local mother is reporting their loved one is missing.
Barbara Ashley Jordan, 31, disappeared about a month ago, according to her family.
The mother of five has seen her share of struggles. Jordan’s mother, Paula Hartwell, said Jordan has been missing for at least 30 days, and during that time, has been silent on social media.
“Haven’t seen a post since September 17,” said Hartwell. “She’s never been gone this long and not called somebody in the family.”
The last time that her family saw her, they said she was walking out of a hospital against their wishes.
“She’s septic. The infection is in her bloodstream,” said Hartwell. “Very, very sick.”
Known to frequent places like Middletown, Dayton, Columbus and a truck stop in Franklin, her closest relatives and friends have been searching for her near and far. They believe she may at one point have been with another woman that Hartwell said now appears to be missing as well.
“Her name is Ashley Cabot,” said Hartwell. “They are very close.”
For Hartwell, and for friend Mindi Harris, a recovering addict, it is hard to keep their minds from going to dark places. They said they fear that Jordan’s life may be in jeopardy, if not from her health, from others who may want to harm her.
“I’m very scared,” said Harris. “I know personally some enemies that she does have because in our active addiction life, you have enemies.”
Jordan’s loved ones are now one of several families from the Middletown area and nearby areas that are hoping their relative comes home.
“She’s not in a rehab. She’s not in a hospital,” said Hartwell. “We always think the worst even though we have to hope they’re going to be okay. Am I going to be the next mom to lose her daughter?”
Jordan’s family and friends said that Jordan has lost about 70 lbs. since the most recent photos of her, so she may look somewhat different than her photos. Hartwell said they have contacted police in Middletown, Dayton, Columbus and other areas to report that Jordan is missing. If you have any information on where Jordan might be, call police.
