Fatal motorcycle crash closes U.S. 50 in Mariemont
A male motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash on Wooster Pike (U.S. 50) overnight in Mariemont, police said. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | October 31, 2018 at 2:27 AM EST - Updated October 31 at 2:27 AM

MARIEMONT, OH (FOX19) - Wooster Pike, also called U.S. 50, is shut down in Mariemont due to a fatal motorcycle crash overnight, police said.

Officers are blocking the main east/west thoroughfare from Pocahontas Avenue to Petroskey Avenue, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The road is expected to reopen by morning rush hour, police said.

A male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the 12:42 a.m. accident.

