Fatal motorcycle crash closes U.S. 50 in Mariemont

MARIEMONT, OH (FOX19) - Wooster Pike, also called U.S. 50, is shut down in Mariemont due to a fatal motorcycle crash overnight, police said.
Officers are blocking the main east/west thoroughfare from Pocahontas Avenue to Petroskey Avenue, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
The road is expected to reopen by morning rush hour, police said.
A male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the 12:42 a.m. accident.
