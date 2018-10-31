First Alert Weather Day for rainy Halloween

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Happy Halloween! It is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as rain develops over the Tri-State.
Wednesday afternoon, a cold front is moving into the region and its expected to stall out Wednesday night into Thursday.
Wednesday, look for showers with the wet weather sticking around during trick-or-treating.
A FLOOD WATCH will kick off at 8 p.m. and take you through Friday morning. 2 to 4 inches of rain will be possible.
Flood prone and low lying areas will likely experience flooding issues. Rises on area creeks, streams, and rivers are expected.
Dry and cold conditions are on the way for the weekend.
Don’t forget to “fall back” 1 hour Saturday night into Sunday morning.
