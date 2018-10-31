Flood Watch in effect through Friday morning

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Flood Watch is in effect for most of the viewing area from Wednesday evening through Friday morning.
Steady and sometimes heavy rain will fall much of the day Thursday.
Thursday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.
Rainfall totals from the entire event that lasts from Wednesday through Friday could reach 6 inches in some spots.
On average, 4 inches of rain will be more common.
Temperatures Thursday will be steady starting in the 50s and falling into the 40s.
Friday a few showers will linger early with just sprinkles and cloudy skies in the afternoon.
The weekend looks mainly dry with the chance for rain returning Sunday night and into Monday and Tuesday.
