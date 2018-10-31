Gangster's death brings abrupt end to old South Boston

FILE - In this June 23, 2011 file photo, Mary Bulger, sister-in-law of mobster James "Whitey" Bulger, tries to keep out of view of cameras as she reaches for the mailbox in front of the home where she lives with her husband, former President of the Massachusetts Senate William Bulger, in Boston's South Boston neighborhood. Whitey Bulger, who eluded authorities for nearly two decades before being caught in 2011 and convicted of multiple crimes in 2013, was found dead in a West Virginia prison Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) (AP)