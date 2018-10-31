‘It’s overwhelming’: Tri-State family welcomes soldier home for Thanksgiving

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It was nothing short of an emotional day at CVG as one Tri-State soldier was welcomed home by friends and family.
“It feels great," U.S. Air Force Sgt. Gary Good said. “It’s kind of relieving actually -- being gone for seven months in a combat zone, just coming back and seeing these beauties it’s overwhelming.”
Good was deployed to Afghanistan earlier this year. He’s been in the Air Force for about 8 years.
Good has had his fair share of being away from family but this time he missed the birth of his twin sons in July, making this reunion even more special.
“Relieved I can get some help at night now," said his wife Karisa Good, with a chuckle. “These guys I hear it about a million times a day, ‘When is daddy coming home? I miss daddy.’”
Karisa Good was also in the Air Force but decided to stay home after having their two daughters.
The sergeant’s father said it’s great that his son is home safe.
“Everybody is excited to see him,” he said.
The family says it plans to spend as much time with the sergeant as they can. He will be in the Tri-State for about a month, which means he will be home for Thanksgiving.
