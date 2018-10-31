Masked robber holds up Ohio bank on Halloween

METAMORA (WTOL) - Metamora State Bank was robbed just before noon Wednesday and multiple law enforcement agencies are seeking clues in the case.
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a hold-up alarm at the location at 11:56 a.m.
Deputies arrived and were informed a subject around 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds entered the bank.
He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and what appeared to be a Halloween mask covering his face.
The suspect did not produce a weapon.
He left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The FBI in Toledo and the Fulton County Sheriff's Office are continuing the investigation and no other information has been released.
If you have any information about the incident, please contact the Toledo FBI at 419-243-6122 or Fulton County Crime Stoppers at 800-255-1122.
