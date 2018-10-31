No injures reported in massive Madison Twp bus fire

MIDDLETOWN, OH (FOX19) - Thanks to the quick thinking of a Madison Township bus driver, there were no injuries in a massive Tuesday afternoon fire.
Firefighters were called to the 7000 block of Germantown Road in Middletown around 3 p.m. for a report of a bus fire. The driver had pulled the bus over to a safe location nearby and was able to evacuate the children on the bus.
Units arrived on scene to find the Madison School District bus fully involved in a fire. It took firefighters about 45 minutes to extinguish and clean up the scene.
No injuries were reported.
“Job well done by everyone involved,” the Madison Township Fire Department posted to Facebook after the incident.
