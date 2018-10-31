Ohio’s most Googled health symptom will make you laugh and then say, ‘ugh.’

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The result shouldn’t surprise anyone in Ohio, the symptom we Google the most is “paleness,” according to a recent report by MedicareHealthPlans.com.
Stress was the number one most-Googled health symptom in the country. Women’s Health put together a slideshow to share what each state Googles the most.
A quick search fore paleness in the 2-1-6 shows results that vary from signs of anemia to signs, causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of paleness, which Google just explained is also called “pallor.” (But you know that because you’ve apparently Googled paleness before.)
The obvious reason for Ohio’s paleness is the lack of sunshine. Out of the top nine locations in the United States with the most days of heavy cloud coverage, three Ohio cities land on the list.
By the way, Seattle’s most searched for symptom is stomachaches, not paleness.
To make things even worse, Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Nov. 4, so there’s even less daylight for Ohioans to enjoy.
