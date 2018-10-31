Rain will get heavier throughout the day Wednesday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Early Wednesday, rain will be light and scattered. But as the day progresses, it will become heavier and more widespread.
Unfortunately rain will be falling in most locations through the evening making Trick-or-Treating wet and cool. By midnight, and into Thursday, many locations will be approaching a total accumulation of 1 inch of rain.
Because the rain will be occasionally heavy, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch lasting into Friday morning. Rain totals will be close to 3 inches in many areas and in some spots the total could exceed 5 inches.
At dawn Thursday temperatures will be close to 50 degrees but should fall into the middle 40s and stay there all day.
