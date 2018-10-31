Suspect in beating attack on OTR bar manager faces judge

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The man accused of beating a manager at Japp’s bar in Over-The-Rhine so viciously she needed brain surgery could plead out Wednesday.
Lucien Lanier, 34, is charged with felonious assault in the June 10 attack on Jennifer “Jen” Watts in the 1100 block of Sycamore Street.
One of Japp’s bartenders, Danny McPherson, was escorting Watts out after work when they saw a man arguing with Cincinnati police outside Tree House Bar.
Then he got into a car, took off and crashed into cars, according to police.
McPherson pulled out his iPhone to take pictures to document it, along with the license plate on the suspect’s car.
But before he could get his camera to operate, the suspect attacked Watts with a closed fist.
Then he smacked the bartender’s cell phone, got into his car and fled.
She suffered a cracked skull and, then while at the hospital, a brain hemorrhage. She underwent surgery and had three metal plates put in her head, her family has said.
Lanier was arrested a few weeks later.
There was overwhelming support for Watts at the bar from friends and patrons raising money to help with medical bills.
