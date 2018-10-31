Tri-State’s spooktacular Halloween candy rankings

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Double, double, toil and trouble, it’s Halloween guys and ghouls.
Wednesday night, Tri-State kids and parents will head out in their spooky-best and brave the weather to trick-or-treat.
Everyone has an opinion on the best Halloween candy to fill your bucket -- some even causing quite the debate (we see you, candy corn.)
Wednesday is peak time for the popular debate which makes it quite the treat for sweets blog CandyStore.com.
The blog took a look at which candy can be crowned ‘America’s favorite’ by state. Their rankings are based on how many pounds of each sweet is sold over the holiday.
The results are in: here’s a look at the favorite Halloween candy of the Greater Cincinnati Area:
Kentucky: Swedish Fish
Indiana: Hot Tamales
Ohio: M&Ms
Do the rankings surprise you?
Candy store says Kentucky buys 73,822 pounds of Swedish Fish on Halloween -- go on and apologize do your dentist now and maybe have some Tums on standby.
Tootsie Pops came in second place with the Bluegrass State seeing how many licks it takes to get to the center of 53,300 pounds of pops. Popular chocolate candy Reese’s Cups came in third place with 26,260 pounds bought.
Indiana likes it a bit more hot. Hoosiers buy a whopping 100,469 pounds of the spicy cinnamon flavored candy each year. Starbursts make a respectable appearance in candy buckets with 73,692 pounds sold and Jolly Ranchers come in third with people buying 30,653 pounds.
Ohio appears to keep it more traditional with the every-holiday staple M&Ms. Buckeyes buy an impressive 164,757 pounds of the colored chocolate candies. Tootsie Pop rivals Blow Pops come in second place in Ohio with 146,478 pounds of sucker-covered gum sold. Starbursts still make a strong showing with 103,523 pounds bought for the holiday.
If these rankings surprise you, the candies battled it out to take the lead in Kentucky and Ohio in 2018 with new winners taking home the prize -- or being taken home as prizes, however you look at it.
Swedish Fish beat out two-year favorite Tootsie Pops to take the lead in 2018 while M&Ms seized back first place after a one-year hiatus thanks to Blow Pops.
Candy Store says the National Retail Federation estimates shoppers will spend $2.6 billion on Halloween candy which is less than 2017′s $2.7 billion estimate.
The blog says Skittles reign supreme as in ‘America’s Top 10 Halloween Candy’ list with M&Ms coming in second and snickers coming in third.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.