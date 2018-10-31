United Way of Greater Cincinnati CEO resigns

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - CEO of United Way of Greater Cincinnati Michael Johnson resigned, the organization announced Wednesday evening.
Johnson’s departure comes after he expressed concerns about the non-profit’s Board Chair Julia Poston. Allegations of discrimination and micromanagement caused Johnson to seek leave from the organization earlier in the week.
Monday, United Way released a statement saying Johnson was still employed with the non-profit but had asked the Board for some time away to spend with his family.
Johnson said he was not able to do his job properly because of a hostile work environment.
Johnson wrote an email about his concerns with Poston which was obtained by our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
The email said in part that “She is unfairly attacking my credibility with key stakeholders and creating challenges within our organization,.”
Johnson expressed that the tension rose from fighting to prevent the restructuring of key programs including The Employer Round Table and the Child Poverty Collaborative.
Johnson also said “Our Board Chair will not allow me to fight for these programs and resources,” and that he felt misled. He was not told about the “unprecedented cuts.”
Senior Vice President and Chief Impact Officer Ross Meyer was appointed as its interim Chief Executive officer during the time Johnson is off.
The spokesperson for the United Way would not comment on the discrimination allegations.
United Way released a statement Wednesday evening saying they and Johnson agreed to amicably part ways and step down from his duties effective Nov. 15.
Johnson’s attorneys also released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying they and United Way resolved the matter and reiterated United Way’s statements about a friendly parting between the two.
“Yesterday, African American leaders in Cincinnati reached out to United Way to begin a dialogue about important racial issues facing Cincinnati. Michael Johnson supports these efforts to engage key stakeholders in this conversation,” said Johnson’s attorney Jennifer Branch.
“It is my hope that business and community leaders will continue the dialogue, so Cincinnati can attract and retain talented African American leaders,” said attorney and Chair of the Cincinnati Bar Association’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee Janaya Trotter Bratton.
