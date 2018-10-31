Urban Meyer talks about living with brain cyst for 20 years

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Urban Meyer recently opened up about something that some Buckeye fans may not know about: having to live with a cyst in his brain.
The Ohio State football coach said he was first diagnosed with the arachnoid cyst in 1998 and says it causes severe headaches, according to ESPN.
ESPN reports the severity of the cyst has caused issues with the cyst to flare up again and leaves Meyer with reoccurring pain on the left side of his head.
The 54-year-old says he is managing the pain and will continue to coach as long as he can.
Meyer said the cyst was what caused him to fall in pain when the Buckeyes were playing the Indiana Hoosiers earlier this month.
Meyer’s physician says they are closely monitoring the cyst.
