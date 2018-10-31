A very wet Halloween

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It’s mild and mainly dry start to your Wednesday, but these conditions will not last long.
Moderate to heavy rain will move in over the next two days, dumping anywhere from 2 to 5 inches across the Tri-State. Most areas will see close to 3.
Showers are expected to arrive mid-to-late morning with heavier rounds of rain this afternoon and tonight, making Trick-or-Treating wet and cool.
If there is any hope, we may have more scattered showers during trick or treat times between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The high temperature will reach a mild 65 degrees.
A FLOOD WATCH will go into effect at 8 p.m. and continue until 8 a.m. Friday.
Heavy rain will kick in by midnight tonight and continue soaking the region into Thursday morning, when cooler temperatures move in.
The low will fall to 50 degrees - and then thermometers will tumble even lower, into the mid-40s for most of the day.
This weekend looks dry with partly sunny skies.
Daytime highs will be in the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.