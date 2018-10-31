WATCH: Steve Chabot and Aftab Pureval attack each other in final debate

By Jennifer Edwards Baker | October 31, 2018 at 8:06 AM EST - Updated October 31 at 9:48 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - FOX19 NOW and our news partner Cincinnati Enquirer hosted the third and final debate Tuesday in one of the region’s most heated Congressional races.

FOX19 NOW Anchor Tricia Macke moderated as Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Chabot and Democratic challenger Abtab Pureval kicked off the event by pledging to take the high road.

Then, the two opponents quickly reverberated to repeated attacks on each other.

Issues ranged from healthcare and birthright citizenship to whether Pureval was a carpetbagger and had a spy infiltrate Chabot’s campaign.

The congressional race is among many around the nation being closely watched as Election Day nears.

If you missed the debate and want to see it in full, you can watch it on FOX19 NOW on Saturday at 5:30 a.m.

