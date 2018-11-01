Appeal filed days before deadline for ‘Gang of Five' texts, emails

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Several council members, along with the city of Cincinnati, have appealed a court ruling ordering “Gang of Five” messages to be turned over.
The ruling said certain texts and emails would have to be turned over by Friday, including:
- the group’s secret text string
- communication between two members.
Recently, some of the messages were voluntarily released by a lawyer representing the five council members: P.G. Sittenfeld, Tamaya Dennard, Wendell Young, Chris Seelbach and Greg Landsman.
The group filed the appeal Wednesday because the order would include all communication, including messages they contend are privileged and confidential between council members and their attorneys, court records state:
