Congressional candidate Aftab Pureval fined $100 in campaign finance case

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Ohio Elections Commission has decided to give Aftab Pureval a $100 fine after he was accused of using money from a past campaign to fund his current congressional run.
Pureval, a Democrat, was accused of using money from his Hamilton County Clerk of Courts campaign to pay for polling for his federal race to unseat longtime Republican incumbent Steve Chabot.
Pureval addressed the ruling Thursday at 5 p.m. You can watch below:
Pureval attended a hearing Thursday in Columbus to testify under oath and explain the allegations he violated campaign finance laws.
Chabot’s campaign released a statement Thursday in response to the ruling, which reads in part:
Today, Aftab was convicted 4-3 by the Ohio Elections Commission of a campaign violation for illegally paying a photographer that took pictures of his congressional campaign. Despite clear evidence that he also committed a violation for illegally paying for a congressional poll, the OEC was unable to reach verdict on that charge due to Aftab’s continued efforts to delay, obstruct, and hide the truth behind his actions. Cody Rizzuto, campaign spokesman for the Chabot campaign said, “Don’t believe any attempt by Aftab Pureval to claim that he was exonerated. He wasn’t. He was convicted on one charge and the Commission failed to reach a verdict on the other.
It’s been a rough week for Pureval’s campaign. Pureval campaign manager Sara Topy’s resignation came along with the firing of two campaign employees, ones Pureval has not explained.
This congressional race is among many around the nation being closely watched as Election Day approaches Tuesday. FOX19 will continue to update this story.
