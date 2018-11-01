Congressional candidate Aftab Pureval fined $100 in campaign finance case

Today, Aftab was convicted 4-3 by the Ohio Elections Commission of a campaign violation for illegally paying a photographer that took pictures of his congressional campaign. Despite clear evidence that he also committed a violation for illegally paying for a congressional poll, the OEC was unable to reach verdict on that charge due to Aftab’s continued efforts to delay, obstruct, and hide the truth behind his actions. Cody Rizzuto, campaign spokesman for the Chabot campaign said, “Don’t believe any attempt by Aftab Pureval to claim that he was exonerated. He wasn’t. He was convicted on one charge and the Commission failed to reach a verdict on the other.