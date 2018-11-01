Crash closes SB I-71/75 in pouring rain

FORT MITCHELL, KY. (FOX19) - Heavy rain that soaked Halloween continues to pour down, causing multiple crashes and making for a water-logged morning commute Thursday.
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until Friday morning with more than 3 inches of rain expected.
Several accidents have been reported across the region, with the most recent closing southbound Interstate 71/75 between Kyles Lane and Dixie Highway in Fort Mitchell, according to Kenton County dispatchers.
At least two jackknifed semis are involved, she said.
Traffic is being diverted off the highway onto Kyles Lane.
From there, authorities say motorists should take Madison Pike to return to SB I-71/75.
You also can detour around by taking SB I-471 to WB I-275 to return to SB I-71/75.
It’s not clear when the highway will reopen or if anyone was hurt, dispatchers said.
In other incidents that may impact your morning commute:
- Southbound I-71 is closed in Galltin County near the Boone County line due to a crash and truck fire reported about 3 a.m. at the Verona exit, dispatchers said. Motorists are being diverted off the highway onto KY 14 and KY16 to return to SB I-71.
- A vehicle spun off southbound I-75 in a construction zone just before the Glendale Milford Road exit in Evendale about 3 a.m., dispatchers said. The highway is open for now, but police will close the far right lane once a wrecker arrives to tow the vehicle away.
- A vehicle facing the wrong direction is blocking the right lane of NB I-75 near Hopple Street, Cincinnati police said.
- A vehicle struck a wall on the ramp from SB I-75 to I-74, police said.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.