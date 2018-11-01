Flood Watch in effect until Friday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Flood Watch is in effect until Friday morning because rain will be heavy at times this week, especially until mid-evening Thursday.
Overnight THU/FRI the rain will taper off to scattered light showers and by the morning drive Friday only a few sprinkles or light showers will linger in the area. There will be some, but not much clearing Friday.
Saturday looks nice with a partly cloudy sky and afternoon temperatures rising into the middle 50s. A weak storm will approach Cincinnati Sunday with increasing cloudiness and a high temperature around 60 degrees followed by evening and nighttime showers. We have to watch for the rain arriving earlier on Sunday.
The subtropical jet stream begins to influence our weather Monday bringing thickening cloud cover and rain Monday evening and night. The rain will continue into Tuesday and become heavy with the possibility of a few strong thunderstorms.
It is way too far in the future to be certain, but cold air behind the storm could bring our first real shot at snow showers by Nov. 9.
