Flood Watch until 2am Friday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -A Flood Watch remains in effect until 2am Friday with periods of rain through the rest of the afternoon into the evening.
By the time it is all said and done, we could see 3 inches of rain or more before the system exits the tri-state.
We saw our daytime high of 58 degrees earlier this morning, with temperatures falling into the 40s this afternoon and evening.
By Friday morning only a few light showers will linger and we will begin to clear by Friday afternoon.
Friday will be cool with a daytime high of only 49 degrees.
This weekend will start off nice with partly cloudy skies Saturday and afternoon temperatures rising to the 50s.
A weak weather system will approach Sunday with increasing cloudiness and a high of 60 degrees,
but rain will return Sunday night and early Monday.
Looking ahead to next week, clouds will thicken Monday and bring more rain by Monday night.
Temperatures will continue to climb, pushing into the low 60s to start the week, before slipping back into the 50s by Wednesday.
