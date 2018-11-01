Flood Watch until Friday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Flood Watch remains in effect until Friday morning as periods of heavy rain soak your Thursday.
More than 3 inches of rain is expected over the next 24 hours.
Watch for standing water and heavy downpours slowing your morning drive.
We will hit our daytime high of 58 degrees this morning before thermometers tumble into the 40s this afternoon and evening.
The low tonight will be 43.
Rain will taper to light showers overnight.
By your morning drive Friday, only a few light showers will linger and we will begin to clear by Friday afternoon.
The high will reach 49 degrees.
This weekend will start off nice with partly cloudy skies Saturday and afternoon temperatures rising to the 50s.
A weak storm will approach Sunday with increasing cloudiness.
We will warm to a high of 60 degrees, but rain will return Sunday night and early Monday.
Looking ahead to next week, clouds will thicken Monday and bring more rain by Monday night.
We could see a few strong thunderstorms Tuesday.
Temperatures will continue to climb, pushing into the low 60s to start the week, before slipping back into the 50s by Wednesday.
