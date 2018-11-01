2 hurt trying to avoid accident, SUV hits home

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -
The wet weather caused problems all over the roadways on Thursday.
At the intersection of Florida and Chase Avenue an SUV hit a home after coming in contact with another vehicle.
“Within the past two years this house has been hit three times by a car,” Chase Ave. resident Rick Iscra said. “There have been cars that have been destroyed because people are driving too fast, talking on their phones, maybe even dropping their phone and trying to pick up their phone they cause an accident. This over here is a street, not a speedway.”
Cincinnati Police say two pedestrians were taken to the hospital.
They were not hit by either vehicle, but were hurt trying to avoid the accident.
Their injuries are non life-threatening.
Police say initial reports show there is no structural damage to the home.
Iscra says it’s time to make some changes especially with kids living in the area.
“On Chase Ave it might help to have a stop sign put over there so it would be a 4 way stop sign,” Iscra said. “I really can’t see anything else other than speed bumps, but knowing that this over here is also an emergency vehicle route, I don’t see them doing that, but if they can that would be appreciated.”
