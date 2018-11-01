‘It’s really awesome’: Paramedic reacts to delivering baby girl after responding to fire

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati firefighters were on double duty Wednesday night as they responded to a fire in Bond Hill.
After clearing the scene at a fire in a home on Adina Avenue, where one person was hurt and a dog was rescued, crews were called across the street to help a woman in labor. Firefighter/Paramedic Keshia Terry is the lucky one who helped deliver the baby girl.
“We don’t usually have a lot of the happy ending stories, so it’s nice we can be called away from a fire to help somebody come into this world, it’s really awesome," said Terry.
Terry has some experience delivering babies -- she said Wednesday night’s delivery makes four labors she has assisted on.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.