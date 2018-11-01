Man who threatened police employee claimed to be FBI agent, court docs say

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A man who claimed to be an FBI agent was charged with menacing and impersonating a police officer, court records show.
According to the court records, on Oct. 31 Andre Carter entered the Blue Ash Municipal Building stating he was a federal agent and asked how to get to the police station.
One at the station, he pulled out his wallet and told a dispatcher he was an FBI agent.
When she questioned him, he threatened to harm her.
Carter is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
