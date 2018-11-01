Mt. Healthy police warn of sex offenders on Halloween night

MT. HEALTHY, OH (FOX19) - Police wanted to alert parents of where registered sex offenders live in the Mt. Healthy area ahead of Halloween.
The Mt. Healthy Police Department posted that list of addresses to Facebook. FOX19 knocked on one of those homes and spoke with a registered sex offender who says he doesn’t mind that his list is posted publicly.
“I did something wrong and now I’m being punished for it,” he said.
Sgt. Greg Nolte says the department has been posting addresses of sex offenders on Halloween for the past five years.
“Back in my day, when I was trick or treating, it was potluck. I mean you went to every door and you didn’t know who you were seeing," said Nolte.
But now it’s easy to track down predators. Most counties keep a public database. To search in Hamilton County, click here.
On Halloween night Nolte passed out candy to children and drove by the homes of sex offenders as a precaution. He says registered sex offenders are not allowed to have contact with kids or have decorations up as it might lure kids.
"We just take it a step further and try to do our best for our community to get this information out to people that might not otherwise research it for themselves," said Nolte.
Parents like Elizabeth Schaub are thankful police are being proactive.
“It gives everyone the knowledge of predators out there especially in neighborhood,” she said.
Nolte says in many cases registered sex offenders are homeless and will put down addresses of parks. There was one case of that this year and now that offender is back in jail for failure to register.
