Nearly 800 violations issued in first 2 weeks of traffic safety blitz

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Police Department announced they have issued more than 700 violations during their first two weeks of their safety initiative that’s aimed at targeting aggressive driving and speeding.
A total of 773 violations were issued.
“This is an opportunity to help change behavior and encourage drivers to slow down,” Police Chief Eliot Isaac said in a news release. “With many of our neighbors walking in their communities to school and work each day, we want to make sure drivers and pedestrians are taking every precaution and following traffic laws.”
The department is focusing their efforts in neighborhoods that were identified by repeat complaints of aggressive and reckless driving.
On Monday, two new state traffic laws went into effect.
