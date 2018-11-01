Person shot during Walnut Hills car theft, police say

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A person was shot while someone tried to steal their vehicle Wednesday in Walnut Hills, police said.
It happened around 8 p.m. at 1004 Chapel Street. The car owner was shot in the arm and taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the offender was last seen in the victim’s 2016 Red Nissan Sentra with tinted windows and an OH HKC7438 plate.
